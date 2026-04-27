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Livingston Parish fire chief disciplined; board names acting chief in meantime

4 hours 3 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 2:17 PM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Livingston Parish fire chief is being disciplined after allegedly using a racial slur during a meeting, and the fire district board has named an acting chief. 

In early April, allegations surfaced that Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 Chief Joe Koczrowski used a slur during a board meeting. 

According to board president Susan Mack, the board has "imposed discipline" on Koczrowski "in accordance with District policy."

"While personnel matters limit what can be shared publicly, the Board believes the action taken reflects accountability and the seriousness of the issue," Mack said in a statement on Thursday.

On Monday, the fire district told WBRZ that Deputy Fire Chief Chad Robinson had been named the acting fire chief. 

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At an April 14 meeting, the board had said it would wait to talk to its attorney before taking action. 

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