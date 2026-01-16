Livingston Parish deputy prayed with family, helped sweep up debris after car drove into house

DENHAM SPRINGS — After a car drove into a house in Denham Springs on Thursday night, a Livingston Parish deputy went the extra mile by praying with the family and helping sweep up the debris, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard shared on social media Friday.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. A man allegedly fleeing from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies drove fully into a family's home on Springfield Road, wrecking the home.

After the car was towed away and deputies arrested the driver, Deputy Carrier stuck around to pray with the family before picking up a broom to sweep up glass and debris, according to Ard.

The family reached out to Ard on Friday morning to thank Deputy Carrier, which Ard posted to Facebook:

“I just want to praise Deputy Carrier for going above and beyond the call of duty last night when he took time to pray with my wife and me for us, our house, and our family (which means more than you know), especially given the intensity of the situation. After loading the tow truck Deputy Carrier took a broom and started sweeping up glass and debris, knowing everything that was going on, lending a helping hand and just being great for trying to help my family. Thank you for having officers like him who are so dedicated to helping and going the extra mile. And thank you for everything you do for our parish; it does not go unnoticed.”