Livingston Parish deputies looking for missing man, may be disoriented

ALBANY - Livingston Parish deputies are searching for a man with a traumatic brain injury who has been reported missing.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 55-year-old Randy Klein from Albany. People who last saw Klein said he was disoriented. Deputies said he was near Hutchinson Cemetery Road and Vivian White Road.

Anyone with information on Klein's whereabouts should call 911.