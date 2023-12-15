Livingston man cited for animal cruelty after reportedly not bringing dog to vet for life-saving care

LIVINGSTON - Deputies cited a man for animal cruelty after the sheriff's office received an image of an emaciated dog living in his home.

Robert Parr, 39, received the citation after someone sent a picture of the family's dog to the Humane Society, which sent it to the LPSO. Parr was required to bring the dog to the vet where he received life-saving treatment for advanced heartworm disease and malnutrition.

The dog was surrendered to the Humane Society and named Quincy. As of the time this article was written, Quincy has been receiving care for three weeks and his condition has vastly improved.

The Humane Society is asking for anyone interested in donating to Quincy's cause to visit their website here.