68°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston man cited for animal cruelty after reportedly not bringing dog to vet for life-saving care
LIVINGSTON - Deputies cited a man for animal cruelty after the sheriff's office received an image of an emaciated dog living in his home.
Robert Parr, 39, received the citation after someone sent a picture of the family's dog to the Humane Society, which sent it to the LPSO. Parr was required to bring the dog to the vet where he received life-saving treatment for advanced heartworm disease and malnutrition.
The dog was surrendered to the Humane Society and named Quincy. As of the time this article was written, Quincy has been receiving care for three weeks and his condition has vastly improved.
Trending News
The Humane Society is asking for anyone interested in donating to Quincy's cause to visit their website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected