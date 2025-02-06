Livingston deputies: Police dog apprehends wanted fugitive during pursuit

HOLDEN - A K9 apprehended a wanted fugitive during a stolen vehicle pursuit, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies they were pursuing a felon in a stolen vehicle who was a wanted a neighboring jurisdiction. The suspect, Joseph Shanahan, stopped on Frank Ballard Road before fleeing on foot.

The police dog, Diesel, tracked the suspect through a wooded area and apprehended the suspect. LPSO did not immediately list the charges that Shanahan was booked on.