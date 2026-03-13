LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning commute

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News Video
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$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters...
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Adventuresome Eating Club introduces children to new foods
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West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers pretending to...
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Tangipahoa deputies arrest man accused of holding woman captive for more than...
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Woman testifies against Melanie Curtin on rape accusation, says she doesn't know...
Sports Video
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
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East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
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Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
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Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
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WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...