LIVE UPDATES: Monday morning commute

41°
Latest Weather Blog
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Joe Biden's shelter dog to be honored in 'Indogeration' event
-
LSU urging students to undergo COVID testing as classes begin
-
House fire breaks out on Tennessee Street in Old South Baton Rouge
-
Council on Aging to offer vaccinations to senior citizens
-
Amid talk of impeachment, La Congressional leaders back President Trump
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M