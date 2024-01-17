Latest Weather Blog
List of Wednesday school closures due to cold includes Ascension, EBR, WBR, Livingston parishes
This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the hard freeze and continuing winter weather anticipated for Wednesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Ascension Parish Schools
BRCC
Brighton School
Central Community School System
Central Private School
Dalton Elementary School
Trending News
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools
East Feliciana Parish Schools
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
GEO School
Holy Family School, Port Allen
Iberville Parish Schools
Inspire Charter Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Livingston Parish Schools
Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired
McKanstry Preparatory School
Pointe Coupee Parish Schools
Southern University
Southern University Lab School
St. James Parish Schools
St. Joseph's Academy (virtual)
Trinity Episcopal Day School
University Lab School
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
Zion City School
LATE START
The Dunham School - 10 a.m.
Louisiana State University - 12:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning
-
Warming shelter in Denham Springs open Tuesday night