List of Wednesday school closures due to cold includes Ascension, EBR, WBR, Livingston parishes

This is a list of schools canceling classes amid the hard freeze and continuing winter weather anticipated for Wednesday. This article will be updated as more schools announce their decisions. Unless otherwise specified, these closures only affect school for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Ascension Parish Schools

BRCC

Brighton School

Central Community School System 

Central Private School

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

East Feliciana Parish Schools

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

GEO School 

Holy Family School, Port Allen

Iberville Parish Schools

Inspire Charter Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Schools

Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired 

McKanstry Preparatory School

Pointe Coupee Parish Schools

Southern University 

Southern University Lab School 

St. James Parish Schools

St. Joseph's Academy (virtual)

Trinity Episcopal Day School 

University Lab School 

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Zion City School

LATE START

The Dunham School - 10 a.m. 

Louisiana State University - 12:30 p.m. 

