List of back to school events to get students ready for a new school year

With less than a month away from a new school year, community organizations are holding back to school giveaways to get students prepared for the first day of class.

MLK Center Pack the Sack Giveaway

- July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Park Elementary School, 2680 Bogan Walk

- Provides free school supplies, immunizations, physicals

CareSouth Medical and Dental

- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa Street

- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth's Plaquemine clinic, 59340 River West Drive

- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CareSouth Medical and Dental, 3140 Florida Boulevard

- Provides backpack, child must be present to receive the supplies

Cleve Dunn Back to School Giveaway

- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at District 6 Council office, 9048 Airline Highway

Back to School Youth Community Career Fest

- July 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at BRCC Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive

- Free book sacks, school supplies, food, uniform gift card and sneakers

- Children must be present

City of Baker School System Back to School Giveaway

- Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Baker School Board office, 14750 Plank Road

Zachary Annual Back to School Giveaway

- Aug. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and running until supplies last at the Zachary High School Gym, 4100 Bronco Lane

- Elementary through high school to college students are encouraged to attend

- Attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary food pantry

Charity Christian Center Church back to School Giveaway

- Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Lane

- Free books, sneakers, backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, health information, food