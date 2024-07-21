Latest Weather Blog
List of back to school events to get students ready for a new school year
With less than a month away from a new school year, community organizations are holding back to school giveaways to get students prepared for the first day of class.
MLK Center Pack the Sack Giveaway
- July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Park Elementary School, 2680 Bogan Walk
- Provides free school supplies, immunizations, physicals
CareSouth Medical and Dental
- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa Street
- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth's Plaquemine clinic, 59340 River West Drive
- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CareSouth Medical and Dental, 3140 Florida Boulevard
- Provides backpack, child must be present to receive the supplies
Cleve Dunn Back to School Giveaway
- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at District 6 Council office, 9048 Airline Highway
Back to School Youth Community Career Fest
- July 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at BRCC Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive
- Free book sacks, school supplies, food, uniform gift card and sneakers
- Children must be present
City of Baker School System Back to School Giveaway
- Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Baker School Board office, 14750 Plank Road
Zachary Annual Back to School Giveaway
- Aug. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and running until supplies last at the Zachary High School Gym, 4100 Bronco Lane
- Elementary through high school to college students are encouraged to attend
- Attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary food pantry
Charity Christian Center Church back to School Giveaway
- Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Lane
- Free books, sneakers, backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, health information, food
