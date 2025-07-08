Lightning strike survivor credits her faith for being alive

BATON ROUGE - One woman is lucky to be alive after lightning struck a tree next to her and she was caught in the ground current. It happened in Broadmoor last Thursday evening around 5 p.m.

Rebekah Prevost is badly bruised and has several stitches along her neck and on her chin. A tube is draining blood from her neck after screws and plates were placed in her jaw for reconstruction. She can't remember what happened, but she's alive.

"One doctor called me a miracle baby," Prevost said.

Prevost was returning home on Thursday after grocery shopping. On the way, she snapped a photo on her phone of ominous clouds. Her husband had parked in the driveway and they were making a run for it to their house from the rain. That's when the lightning struck the tree. Her son, Kaden, saw what happened from the front door.

"I saw this huge red flash of light and then I saw her floating for like half a second," Kaden said.

Prevost was only a few feet away from the tree when it was struck by lightning. She had one foot on the driveway and another foot in the grass. She toppled forward and landed on her chin.

"She just lay there motionless for about 15 seconds," he said.

The crown of the tree fell off and the lightning splintered the bark from top to bottom. The tree branches are piled near the street. Prevost, who calls herself a "weather enthusiast" and enjoys storm chasing, blacked out when she fell to the ground.

"Right before I got out of the truck, I asked God for protection and that was the last thing I remember," she said.

Her hair is singed and there's a scab on top of her head. The membrane in her right ear ruptured. Doctors tell her the electricity likely entered through her feet and exited through her head. Prevost spent four days in the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Prevost hasn't had time to reflect on what happened, but has been asked several times about her super power. She says it's her faith.

"I know God is real, you know? I said a prayer and I'm still here," Prevost said.

For the next several weeks, Prevost will be on a liquid diet while she heals. A GoFundMe has been set up for her nutritional needs.