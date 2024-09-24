Library launching program to promote exploration of state parks

BATON ROUGE - If you have a library card to any of Louisiana's libraries, you may hold a ticket to explore one of the state's parks.

The State Library's new program launching Oct. 1 is called Check Out Louisiana State Parks. A library card can be used to check out a day pass to one of the state parks as well as supplies to support your day's excursion.

Supplies include Geaux Explore backpacks that contain binoculars, a compass, magnifying glass, Leave No Trace outdoor ethics cards, and guides to Louisiana birds, wildlife, and trees and flowers.

Eighteen parishes are participating in the pilot program, including EBR, Iberville, Livingston, St. Mary, and St. Tammany.

“Part of a library’s mission is to educate,” said State Librarian Meg Placke. “This is a great way to meet that goal.”