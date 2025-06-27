Liberty Lagoon set to open in July after delays

Photo via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A month into summer, Baton Rouge's waterpark Liberty Lagoon is finally set to open.

The park will open its doors to the public on July 4.

Liberty Lagoon initially had delays with its opening after a reported lifeguard shortage.

The Advocate says the park will remain open from July 4 to Labor Day with limited hours once school resumes in August.