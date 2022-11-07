68°
LHSAA announces 2022 High School Playoff Brackets
The LHSAA announcing the high school football brackets Sunday, the first year for the new classifications, select and non select are divided into four divisions each.
NON SELECT NOTABLES
DIVISION I
(5) Zachary
(28) St. Amant
(9) Denham Springs
(24) Covington
DIVISION II
(8) Plaquemine
(25) Jennings
(2) West Feliciana - 1st Round Bye
DIVISION III
(11) Patterson
(22) Port Allen
(14) Sterlington
(19) Baker
DIVISION IV
(5) Haynesville
(28) East Iberville
(10) East Feliciana
(23) Elton
SELECT NOTABLES
DIVISION I
(2) Catholic - 1st Round Bye
(11) McKinley
(22) Alexandria
DIVISION II
(8) Madison Prep - 1st Round Bye
DIVISION III
(8) U-High - 1st Round Bye
Full brackets here: https://www.lhsaa.org/football
