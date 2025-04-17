80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso set to retire

1 hour 43 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 10:10 AM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: De'Andre Smith
Photo via ESPN

BRISTOL — Lee Corso is set to make his final headgear pick during week 1 of ESPN's College Gameday this fall.

Corso, who turns 90 in August, joined ESPN in 1987, following a 28-year coaching career at the college and professional levels – including 17 seasons as a head coach at Louisville (1969-72), Indiana (1973-82), Northern Illinois (1984) and with the USFL’s Orlando Renegades (1985). He is the only original College GameDay personality still with the show.

His very first headgear pick was October 5, 1996 when he selected the Ohio State Buckeyes to beat Penn State. Entering his final broadcast in August, Corso has made 430 headgear picks all-time, including the Buckeyes for a record 45 times. 

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” said Corso. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days