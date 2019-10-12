67°
Lee Corso is picking the Tigers!
BATON ROUGE - College GameDay is in town ahead of the big top ten matchup between #5 LSU and #7 Florida, and with that comes the famous Lee Corso game prediction.
So who is Lee "Corseaux" taking...the LSU Tigers of course!
Corseaux is taking the Tigers! ??— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2019
(?? @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/GllypVEzaS
Kick off is at 7pm on ESPN.
