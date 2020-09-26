Latest Weather Blog
LeBron James shows off his pizza game in California visit
PASADENA - The employee working at a pizza place in this Los Angeles suburb called himself Ron.
Sure, he was significantly taller than his colleagues, but there he was, working alongside them carrying pizza boxes and taking orders on March 11 at the Blaze Pizza store.
Before his game vs. @chicagobulls, LeBron James surprises staff at Blaze Pizza @KingJames: https://t.co/ygbSuPPkyx pic.twitter.com/FKfkS86us2— Eater Chicago (@eaterchicago) April 8, 2016
But Ron is no ordinary employee. He is LeBron James, the basketball superstar and one of the owners of the pizza chain, the Cleveland.com website reported.
And James wasn't just working, he was also filming a commercial for Blaze.
The website reports that some of the customers didn't recognize the four-time NBA MVP.
In a video, James bantered with the customers. When a customer named Fernando orders spicy sauce for his pizza, he says: "With a name like Fernando, it's got to be spicy."
