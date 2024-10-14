88°
Leak, electrical issues shut down courthouse Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials cleared out the 19th Judicial District Courthouse due to an electrical issue caused by a water leak Wednesday morning.
The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Advocate, courthouse employees were told the leak caused certain systems in the building to fail, including elevators, access cards, and metal detectors.
Crews are working to repair the problem.
The court is expected to reopen Thursday.
