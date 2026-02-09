LDWF says they cited Geismar man for hunting more deer than was legally allowed, other offenses

GEISMAR — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that a Geismar man was cited for hunting more deer than was legally allowed and failing to properly tag them.

Agents said they cited 33-year-old Kyle Barksdale for taking over the seasonal limit and daily limit of deer, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest and failing to comply with harvest card requirements on Jan. 24.

The investigation into Barksdale began following reports that a hunter was hunting on land without permission near Geismar, with agents saying they later learning that Barksdale harvested three antlered deer earlier in the 2025-26 deer hunting season without tagging, validating the harvest and failing to comply with harvest card requirements.

Two of the deer were harvested while trespassing on Jan. 16, LDWF agents added, but the owner did not press charges on Barksdale for tresspassing and he was issued a warning.

For harvesting above the daily and seasonal limits, Barksdale faces a fine of between $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail, as well as a $350 fine for each offense of failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest and failing to comply with harvest card requirements

LDWF agents added that Barksdale will also face civil restitution of up to $2,400 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.