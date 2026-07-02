LDWF's Operation Dry Water targets impaired boating ahead of holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE — Authorities across Louisiana launched "Operation Dry Water" today, targeting impaired boat operators ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, State Police and other agencies are taking part in the effort, which is part of a nationwide campaign focused on keeping waterways safe.

Authorities say operating a boat while drunk carries the same penalties as a DWI on the road.