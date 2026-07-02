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WBR Sheriff's Office warn residents of scammer impersonating deputy, demanding payments to avoid arrest
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scammer impersonating a deputy and demanding payments to avoid arrest.
On Monday, the sheriff's office said that a scammer claiming to be "Sgt. Young" with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has called at least one resident, saying that they missed jury duty, have an outstanding warrant and must make an immediate payment to avoid being arrested.
"In some cases, the caller may also provide personal information, such as an address or other identifying details, in an attempt to appear legitimate and intimidate the recipient," deputies noted about the scam caller.
The sheriff's office said that its deputies "will never call individuals demanding money, requesting payment over the phone, or threatening immediate arrest for failure to pay."
"If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not provide any personal or financial information and do not send money," deputies added.
Anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-343-9234.
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