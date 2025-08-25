LDWF looking for possible wildlife impacts from explosion ahead of hunting season

AMITE— Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said they are looking into possible wildlife impacts ahead of hunting season.

LDWF Biologist Director Mike Perot said the department gets over 150 oil spill calls a month, but the explosion from Smitty's is a unique situation because they are dealing with chemicals.

Dove season starts Sept. 6, archery season for deer starts Oct. 1, and rifle season starts in November.

Perot said the department is in the early stages of testing and they are working with multiple agencies.

“I think once we find a little more on what we’re dealing with then we’ll be able to make our decisions,” Perot said

Perot said there isn’t time for the results to come in, but if you see anything unusual call Smitty’s Wildlife Oil Spill Hotline at 832-514-9663.

“We’re looking to hear any kind of reports, you know reports coming through the hotline," he said.