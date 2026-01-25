34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF agents rescue boaters, stranded drivers in Saturday's winter weather

1 hour 22 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, January 25 2026 Jan 25, 2026 January 25, 2026 4:48 PM January 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OUACHITA PARISH - Agents rescued hunters, boaters, and stranded drivers after they got stuck in winter weather in north Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. 

Two duck hunters stuck in shallow water and mud in the Red River were rescued in Bossier Parish. Another pair of boaters was found in Monroe and brought to safety. 

Trending News

LDWF said agents found three missing juveniles in a truck that was stuck in Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge. An agent came to the children's aid, and they were rescued. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days