LDH moving from daily to weekly COVID updates
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday they will be updating numbers for COVID cases and deaths in the state once a week, instead of once per day.
The LDH says the new number system will start Wednesday and be updated each Wednesday going forward.
To view the LDH's COVID Dashboard, click here.
