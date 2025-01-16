LDEQ investigating gasoline odor complained reported in Erwinville

ERWINVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is actively investigating a gasoline odor complaint Thursday morning that took place near Highway 190 and Highway 413.

The LDEQ said upon inspection, personnel observed a sheen in a ditch adjacent to an Exxon gas station at the location. The gas station is deploying booms to contain and recover product from the ditch for initial cleanup efforts.

Air monitoring in the surrounding area did not detect any readings above action levels. Additionally, there is no public health risk.