LDEQ holds public meeting about ammonia plant in Ascension Parish

1 hour 56 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 10:27 PM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held a public meeting on the plans to build an ammonia plant in Ascension Parish.

C.F. Industries leads the project that will be built along the river at the site of the new industrial park. The DEQ presented some of the benefits of the job, including creating more than 300 jobs.

