77°
Latest Weather Blog
LDEQ announces Waste Tire Pilot recipients
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality selected the first six recipients of the Waste Tire Pilot Program.
The program is an initiative created by the agency to give parishes resources to address unauthorized tire disposal through reimbursement-based funding of up to $20,000.
Areas awarded with the funding include: Gretna, West Monroe, Iberville Parish, Lafourche Parish, Ouachita Parish, and Terrebonne Parish.
Trending News
"For too long, unauthorized tire dumping has created health, safety, and environmental concerns across our state," LDEQ Secretary Courtney J. Burdette said. The funding will be used to purchase equipment, pay workers handling collection, install barriers, and clean up newly discovered unauthorized dump sites.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
-
Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop...
-
Residents in Central give feedback on Sullivan Road project
-
The show will go on for comedian Desi Banks, but not Friday...
Sports Video
-
HSFB WEEK 4: Dominant wins & close comebacks for some area teams
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...
-
LSU men's basketball starts practice
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Taj Callahan
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen