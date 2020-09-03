LDAF finds fungal toxin in pet food

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Feed Program discovered the toxin, Aflatoxin in a dry dog food.

The pet food that tested positive for Aflatoxin is called Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food. The food is manufactured by Sunshine Mills for Midwood Brands LLC which is sold at Family Dollar stores.

Aflatoxin is a mycotoxin produced by a fungus commonly found in grain such as corn.

The LDAF placed a stop sale order on the product and requested the company to remove it from the stores in Louisiana.

Due to testing from the LDAF, Sunshine Mills voluntarily recalled the product.

If you have purchased this specific brand look for lot number TD1 05 APRIL 2020 11:50, Best if used by 04/05/2021 Guarantor: Midwood Brands LLC. The LDAF advises consumers to either throw the product away or return it to the store where purchased.

The toxin was discovered during regular routine testing of commercial feeds sampled at retail stores.

“This type of testing is all part of our regular efforts to protect animal and public health,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Aflatoxin is a potent carcinogen that in this case could have been harmful to pets.”