Lays releases grilled cheese and tomato flavored chips

Photo: Lays

Lays has turned a classic American comfort food combination into a chip.

On Oct. 21, the company will begin selling 'Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup' chips.

People magazine says the popular chip brand hopes to bring, "a dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes" to their version of "one of America's favorite homemade meals."

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips are a limited edition and will be available for $3.49 at major grocery stores.