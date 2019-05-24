Latest Weather Blog
Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits
NEW YORK (AP) - A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.
Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge Thursday that "an economic agreement in principal" has been reached.
A person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal isn't final, said it would be worth $44 million.
More than 15 lawsuits have been filed against Harvey Weinstein or the company. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.
Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.
He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
