Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits

Thursday, May 23 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.
 
Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge Thursday that "an economic agreement in principal" has been reached.
 
A person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal isn't final, said it would be worth $44 million.
 
More than 15 lawsuits have been filed against Harvey Weinstein or the company. The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general.
 
Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.
 
He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

