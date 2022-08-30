Lawmakers schedule another meeting to discuss 'oversight' at DCFS in wake of recent failures

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers once again plan to convene at the State Capitol to grill officials with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services amid investigations into multiple missteps at the agency, namely the overdose death of a toddler and the alleged sexual abuse of multiple children at the hands of their foster parent.

The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare plans to meet Sept. 6, and the only item spelled out on the agenda is a discussion of "oversight" for DCFS, specifically its child welfare division.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unclear who from DCFS might be in attendance.

Marketa Walters, the head of DCFS, admitted earlier this month that her agency did not follow up on reports of 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson III's first near-death experience when he ingested narcotics in his mom's care. The toddler would overdose twice more in the span of a couple months, ultimately dying from his third overdose in June.

Three reports were made to DCFS citing the child's past overdoses before his death, which led to his mother's arrest.

The supervisor who oversaw that case resigned this month amid an internal investigation into what went wrong.

In a separate case, the agency is also investigating the abuse of three children who said they were sexually assaulted while in a foster home.