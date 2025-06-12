79°
Lawmakers pass bill requiring more transparency from pharmacies affiliated with benefit managers

June 12, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Despite a measure closing pharmacies affiliated with benefit managers failing Thursday, lawmakers passed a separate bill requiring more transparency from those pharmacies.

HB 264 created a PBM Advisory Council to monitor the industry and advise state leaders on future reform. It also bans "abusive pricing practices" such as spread pricing alongside mandating drug discounts going to patients or health plans.

The bill also gives enforcement power to the Attorney General and Commissioner of Insurance, including the ability to pursue treble damages for violations.

