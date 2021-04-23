Law firm fired, additional penalties planned by LSU in wake of Title IX scandal

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of the Title IX scandal, LSU has fired a law firm and is planning additional changes.

On Friday, the university terminated Taylor Porter, the law firm that has represented LSU for more than 80 years. LSU board Chair Robert Dampf told The Advocate the decision was partly because the law firm and the university are co-defendants in a federal lawsuit filed by an LSU Athletics employee.

David Shelby, the law firm's general counsel, told The Advocate Friday that “we regret that our relationship with LSU has ended amid publicly disseminated misinformation and false accusations involving matters over which our ethical obligations to LSU preclude us from correcting and defending.”

The university also plans to ban Derrius Guice indefinitely from all LSU events, and remove his statistics from LSU records. Guice was arrested in three domestic violence incidents in 2020, and the university's Husch Blackwell report uncovered allegations that three women had accused Guice of misconduct in 2016, when he was an LSU student.

LSU's Board of Supervisors also plans a "vote of disapproval" to show that the board does not condone the handling of a 2013 investigation of alleged misconduct by then-coach Les Miles. A Taylor Porter attorney cooperated with the university to keep secret accusations of Miles inappropriate conduct with female students.

Verge Ausberry, an assistant athletic director who failed to report a football player admitting to abusing his girlfriend, will not be allowed to attend any football games in the upcoming season.

Ausberry has already served a 30-day suspension.

“These are difficult decisions, and the board has tried to work to get it right,” Dampf told The Advocate Friday night. “We regret some of the actions we’ve had to take. But these are very complicated, fact-specific issues. They take time.”

A progress report was posted to LSU's website. You can read it here.