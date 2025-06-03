75°
Law enforcement, mayor participate in community walk in Glen Oaks neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and government officials walked through the Glen Oaks neighborhood on Monday afternoon, trying to address crime in the community.
Organizers brought snow cones to pass out and a rolling basketball goal to play on as the group moved around the block.
Both BRPD Chief TJ Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards said they are trying to address violence in young people by building strong relationships in communities.
