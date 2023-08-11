Denham Springs High School on lockdown after reported bomb threat

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish high school was put into lockdown after a reported bomb threat was made to campus on the first day of school.

The Livingston Parish Superintendent said the school board was contacting law enforcement after a bomb threat. Students were still being let into the school Friday morning and were being gathered in the school's gym as the campus was put into lockdown.

The Denham Springs Freshman High building was also shut down out of caution. A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish School Board said parents would not be allowed on campus at this time.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the Denham Springs Police Department performed a sweep of the campus.

This is a developing story.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement and school officials for more information.