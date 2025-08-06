Law enforcement asking for help after a series of shootings in capital area

BATON ROUGE - The shootings started Friday in Baton Rouge and continued through the weekend, and Baton Rouge Police say they're asking for the public's help identifying who's behind the shootings and why there was a sudden spike.

Friday, police say a 35-year-old man got into an argument and fired a weapon at another person, and then the person he fired at got in his car and hit him. The man who fired the gun would later die.

"When shootings occur like that, we get concerned," L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police said.

Then, on Saturday, another deadly shooting happened, this time in Modeste near Donaldsonville. Ascension Parish deputies say the victim was shot after an altercation in the evening outside of a trail ride event. Deputies later arrested the man they say is responsible, Anwar McKenny, 43.

Sunday morning, Baton Rouge police reported another man was shot. Frank Johnson, 41, was found on Byron Avenue and taken to the hospital, where he died.

That afternoon, along Southpark Drive, two people were hurt in a shooting. Then, less than an hour later, Zachary Lewis, 23, was shot at the Warwick apartments and later died.

Police say they're still trying to put the pieces together.

"Could it have been something that could have been prevented?" McKneely said. "If it's drug-related, if it's domestic violence-related, we do all of our research during the investigation to see if it's a group beefing out there, and if that is, then we go out and target those specific groups."