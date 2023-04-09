LaToya Cantrell sworn in as New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - LaToya Cantrell has taken the oath of office as mayor of New Orleans - the first woman to hold that post.

Cantrell was sworn in Monday morning in ceremonies presided over by former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile.

In her inaugural speech, Cantrell stressed the need for New Orleans residents to work together to solve challenges including fixing the city's aging drainage system and boosting economic opportunity.

Cantrell had been on the City Council since 2012. She succeeds term-limited fellow Democrat Mitch Landrieu, whom she thanked for bringing progress to the city as it recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

History also was made when new council members were sworn in: Cindy Nguyen (winn) became the council's first Vietnamese member.