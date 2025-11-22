Latest River Levels; More Heavy Rain Possible Today

With all river levels now having fallen below flood stage, Bayou Manchac and Alligator Bayou remain the stubborn outiers with river levels remaining almost steady showing only a slight drop in the past 24 hours. Also, the Comite river at Joor Rd. has shown a steady rise as of 7:30 this morning. We will continue to monitor the levels especially in places where locally heavy thunderstorms erupt and drop torrential rainfall. Here are the latest river levels as of 8:00 am Friday:

Even with showers and storms in the forecast, it’s nice to have weather that is just back to normal.

Today and Tonight: Friday will bring partly sunny skies early with high temperatures stretching into the low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing by the afternoon hours. It is important to note that as cleanup and restoration efforts continue in standing water, lightning becomes an increased danger as an excellent conductor of electricity. Please listen for thunder and seek shelter if storms are nearby. Additionally, note that any storms could drop heavy rain in a localized area, but no large scale flooding issues are expected. Overnight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a low temperature in the mid 70s.

Up Next: For the weekend, a similar pattern will unfold. Look for little change to sky cover or temperatures—very typical August weather. We may notice a little less shower and storm coverage on the afternoon radar, but not much. Monday could end up being rather wet with a stalled front in the region.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is making her way across the Atlantic Basin and poses no threat at this point to interests in the Gulf of Mexico. However, Fiona could begin to affect the island of Bermuda by late next week an could potentially make a westward turn towards the East Coast.







THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: There will be very few adjustments made to the going forecast. A fairly typical summer weather pattern will continue into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure extends from the Western Atlantic into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. There will be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms, which is normal for this time of the year. The good news for areas that quite simply have seen plenty of rain is that drier air working into the area may limit the coverage to some extent. Precipitable water will drop from about 2.0 inches to 1.75 inches by the weekend. We’ll scale rain coverage back from 50% to 40% for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should close to average through the weekend, with a few spots possibly a little higher. Then, a strong upper level eave of energy will move from the Northern Rockies into the Central Plains Friday into Saturday and eventually the Mid-Mississippi River Valley and Ohio Valley Sunday into Monday. This will push a cold front south into the Gulf Coast states, but unfortunately the front is likely to stop progressing just north of the forecast area on Monday into Tuesday. This could mean increased rain chances early next week, especially on Monday. As the front dissipates, only isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of next week with another ridge building overhead.

