Late-night fire rages near outdoor equipment store in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at a Port Allen outdoor equipment store.

Little is known, but the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. at All Outdoor Power Equipment on American Way.

The fire could be seen from over the river in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department, no one was injured. It's not known what caused the fire.

WBRZ will provide updates as they are available.