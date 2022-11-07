85°
Latest Weather Blog
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season.
The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers.
#SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????
?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 7, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seismic activity detected during LSU's overtime win against Bama
-
One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning
-
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the the LSU versus Alabama...
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
-
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0