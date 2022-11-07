85°
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

3 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season.

The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers.

