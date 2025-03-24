72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large tree falls on bus in Zachary

2 hours 50 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 8:59 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — No injuries were reported after a large tree fell onto a bus in Zachary on Monday morning.

It happened on Sunnyside Lane in Zachary around 7:30 a.m. 

Trending News

Officials tell us no students were sitting in the back of the bus where the tree fell.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days