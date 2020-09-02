Large donation site for Hurricane Laura relief opens in Ascension

ASCENSION – It has been a week since people started to flee Hurricane Laura's deadly path toward southwest Louisiana.

After seeing the devastation the storm caused, people in Ascension Parish are stepping up to try to help survivors get back on their feet.

A huge donation drive set up shop inside the Lamar Dixon arena.

“We never have a problem getting volunteers or getting supplies for people in need," Sherry Denig said, the Executive Director of Volunteer Ascension.

Denig, working with the parish, the rotary club, and OHSEP, got a hold of 12 trailers to ship a variety of household items to those in need in Sulphur and Lake Charles. Wednesday was the first day that people could drop off donations.

“Living in south Louisiana, we’ve all been through hurricanes and when you don’t have electricity and supplies it really is bad. So, I just thought I had to do something,” Evelyn King said.

King dropped off fans, extension cords, mops, and buckets. Other people brought water, hygiene, and cleaning products.

“Of course we'll take whatever people are bringing,” Denig said. “What's unique about our area is we've been through this before so we know exactly what people need in this type of disaster so that works out well."

The goal is to fill all 12 trailers up with donations by Saturday. That is when they will be driven west.

The collection site will be open on Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.