Lane shifts, road closures throughout the Capital Area

East Baton Rouge

South Acadian Thruway will have alternating lane closures between I-10 and Government St. from Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 16 at midnight. Construction in the area is permitted daily from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m.

This closure is necessary for milling asphalt pavement, pavement patching, and other related work.

Perkins Road will have alternating lane closures between College Drive and Acadian Thruway from Friday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 21, These closures will be from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

These closures are necessary for striping operations and drain cleaning.

Government Street will have alternating lane closures between the intersection of Jefferson Hwy and N. Foster Drive from Friday, July 31 Friday, through Aug. 14. These closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This closure is necessary for asphalt paving.

Old Jefferson Hwy (LA 723) will have alternating lane closures on the east side of the northbound lane about 400 ft. north and south of the Oakland intersection. This is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 14.

These closures are necessary for Boone services to perform roadwork on Jefferson Hwy.

West Baton Rouge Parish

LA 415 north will be closed at Plantation Avenue and the outside lane eastbound of US 190 will be closed from LA 1145 to 1500 feet east of the US 190 overpass at LA 415 from Sunday, Aug. 16 to Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

These closures are necessary for guard rail repair.

St. Martin Parish

I-10 east between mile marker 114.5 and Exit 115 - LA 347 (Henderson, Cecilia) will have nightly alternating lane closures beginning on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6 a.m.

These closures are necessary for pavement marking installation and testing the epoxy urethane overlay on the LA 347 overpass.

Assumption Parish

LA 69 will be closed from LA 70 to LA 996 from Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

This closure is necessary for removing trees and limbs in the roadway.

Long-term Closures

Baton Rouge- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service for approximately eight weeks, depending on dry dock availability. The vessel is undergoing propeller shaft repairs mandated by the U.S. Coast Guard.

While the second ferry is being repaired, the primary ferry’s schedule will be extended to provide greater service. The hours are as follows:

- Monday through Friday from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00p.m.

- Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00p.m.

The primary ferry leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).

Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information.

The Frenchtown Road Bridge over Beaver Bayou will be closed until further notice. The bridge is about 130 feet west of Chaumont Avenue. The detour route is Central Thruway to Greenwell Springs Road to Thibodeaux Road.

The South Flannery Road bridge between Old Hammond Highway and Goodwood Boulevard will be closed immediately for emergency repairs. The detour route is Old Hammond Highway to Sherwood Forest Boulevard to Goodwood Boulevard.

Cal Road between Airline Highway Service Road and Landsbury Avenue will be closed until further notice for bridge repairs. The detour route will be Jefferson Highway to Floynell Drive to Cal Road.

River Oaks Road off Highway 73 in Geismar will be closed to through traffic immediately due to unsafe bridge conditions. The bridge will need to be replaced, however, the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works did not provide a specific timeline for the project. Residents living north of the bridge can enter/exit through Jackie Robinson Park onto Coco Road.