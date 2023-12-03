Lane closures set for I-10 in Baton Rouge and for the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

BATON ROUGE - Lane closures that were scheduled for last week will happen Sunday evening for a stretch of I-10 feeding into downtown Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the westbound I-10 lane closures scheduled for last Thursday -- part of the I-10 corridor enhancement project -- have been rescheduled to take place nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Sunday (Dec. 3) and continuing through Thursday.

One lane will be closed beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a second adjacent lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes will be open by 5 a.m.

The left lane on I-10 westbound between the Perkins Road on-ramp and the Dalrymple Drive off-ramp has been shifted toward the inside center median. However, the center and right lanes will be shifted once crews are able to restripe on Sunday, Dec. 3. The shift will be in effect beginning Monday, Dec. 4.



Lane closures on I-10 and I-12 westbound from Essen Lane to College Drive have been rescheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 9. These nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. There will be two lanes closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Late night and early morning drivers are also advised of lane closures set for the next 48 hours on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

DOTD announced that a sweeping operation is scheduled for Sunday and Monday nights, weather permitting.

During the work, one lane will be closed on I-10 eastbound and westbound -- alternating -- from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Drivers are advised to use caution. Oversized and permit loads will still be permitted during these times.