Latest Weather Blog
Landry, AG's office announce plans to fight DOJ lawsuit alleging over-detention in state prisons
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill on Saturday said that they will fight the Department of Justice's lawsuit against Louisiana and its correctional department that alleges it holds prisoners detained past their sentences, calling the lawsuit "frivolous."
“This is Grinch Joe Biden’s parting Christmas present to the State and the people of Louisiana. The Trump administration would likely have not allowed this case to be filed," a statement released by Landry's office said. "This is the same radical ‘justice’ department that goes after political opponents, targets Catholics, and sees concerned school parents as a threat."
The lawsuit is the result of a multi-year investigation into allegations of over-detention in the Louisiana Department of Correction's system, the DOJ said Friday. The allegations were first issued in a January 2023 report.
Trending News
The suit does not seek monetary damages, but it seeks injunctive relief to fix "deficient conditions" identified by the Department of Justice's investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
-
Multi-agency narcotics investigation ends with largest fentanyl seizure in Livingston Parish
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...