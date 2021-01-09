LaMont Cole elected as new Mayor ProTem

36°
BATON ROUGE - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council were sworn into office in the Metropolitan Council Chamber today.

The event started today at 11:00am at The River Center Branch Library.

Of those sworn in was Councilman Lamont Cole, who was elected Mayor Protem.

Cole is a graduate of LSU with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in General Studies and he's also a graduate of Southern University where he earned a Master’s of Education in Administration and Supervision.

He's also a former leader of the Local NAACP Chapter.

He's the third African-American to hold this position.

