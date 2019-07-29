Lamar employee shot in Corporate Blvd. HQ parking lot by ex with history of domestic violence

BATON ROUGE- An employee of Lamar Advertising was shot in the parking lot of the company's Corporate Blvd. headquarters as she arrived to work Monday morning.

The victim, a woman, then drove herself to the hospital.

The woman was shot by a man she was acquainted with. The man, identified as Vincent Parker, 56, of Ave. G, later shot and killed himself, police said.

Police described it as a domestic attempted murder-suicide.

The victim, who was not identified, sustained non life-threatening injuries from the first shooting.

Parker, according to court records, had arrests and convictions for domestic abuse dating back as far as 1994, WBRZ uncovered. He was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday for an arraignment in a domestic abuse case involving the woman he shot Monday.