Lake Charles deputy arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES – A deputy was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile, police announced Monday.

Detectives from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating 42-year-old James Trahan after receiving complaints about his behavior on Saturday, reports say.

Trahan was fired by the department and arrested Sunday. His bond is set at $450,000.

Before his termination, Trahan worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was with the department for about 15 years.