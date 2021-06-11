79°
Lafayette police working triple shooting in parking lot of headquarter
LAFAYETTE - Three people were hit by gunfire in a shooting near Lafayette police headquarters.
According to KATC, police are working the scene on University Avenue. No fatal injuries have been reported and LPD says no officers were involved.
Students at the University of Louisiana have been notified to stay away from the area.
Further details are limited at this time.
