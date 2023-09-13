Lafayette Parish teacher takes a spin on Wednesday's Wheel of Fortune

LAFAYETTE - A teacher form Milton Elementary School in Lafayette Parish is one of three contestants putting their puzzle skills to the test on Wednesday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

Lacie Soileau teaches third grade.

She told KATC TV, in Lafayette, that she applied to be a contestant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whenever I initially applied for the show, I kind of went into it with no expectations," she said. "Then when I made the show... I don't think it really hit me until I got there that I was like, 'I'm actually here.'"

Soileau posted a photo from her appearance on her Facebook page, with the note:

I am beyond overwhelmed with the amount of love and support I have received from everyone here and in the community - my only hope is that I represented our great southern state well! Thank you to everyone for making this small town girl’s dream a reality!

Wheel of Fortune airs on WBRZ Channel 2 at 6:30 p.m.