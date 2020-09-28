75°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette Parish authorities investigate death of toddler
DUSON - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a toddler, KATC reports.
A two-year-old child was found deceased in a vehicle on Andres Road off Cameron Street, in Duson.
"The sheriff's office received a call just before 2 p.m. today, and we responded to the 6900 block of Cameron Street in response to a deceased two-year-old that was in a vehicle here at this location," said Sheriff's spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti Brinkley.
No other details were immediately available; deputies are investigating the child's death, the spokesman said.